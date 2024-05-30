AIRLINK 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.06%)
Egypt’s Sisi calls to ensure Gazans not ‘forcibly displaced’

AFP Published 30 May, 2024 12:58pm

BEIJING: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday urged the international community to ensure Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are not displaced from their war-ravaged territory.

“I… call on the international community to immediately provide for long-term humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and to end the Israeli siege,” Sisi told a forum of Arab leaders and Chinese officials in Beijing.

He also urged the international community to “stop any attempt at forcing Palestinians to forcibly flee their land”.

China is this week hosting Sisi and several other Arab leaders for a forum at which discussions on the war in Gaza were expected.

Sisi’s comments come after the Israeli army said Wednesday it had gained “operational control” over the strategic Philadelphi corridor along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The corridor had served as a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, and Israeli troops patrolled it until 2005, when they were withdrawn as part of a broader disengagement from the Gaza Strip.

Its seizure comes weeks after Israeli forces took control of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on May 7 as their ground assault on the far-southern Gaza city began.

Xi says China wants to work with Arab states to resolve hot spot issues

Sisi on Thursday said there was “no pathway to peace and stability in the region” without a “comprehensive approach to the Palestinian cause”.

He called for a “serious and immediate commitment to the two-state solution and a recognition of the Palestinians’ legitimate right to an independent state”.

The Gaza war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,189 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Hamas group also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza, including 37 the army says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,171 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

