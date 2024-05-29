May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 May, 2024 08:27am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Home-grown economic uplift: PM includes eight more experts into committee

Read here for details.

  • With Beijing’s assistance, Gwadar port to transform into logistics hub, says Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  • Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president after six-year hiatus

Read here for details.

  • Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Read here for details.

  • Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

Read here for details.

  • FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

PM for preparing new cooperation projects with China

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Nawaz elected PML-N president

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories