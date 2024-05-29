Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Home-grown economic uplift: PM includes eight more experts into committee

With Beijing’s assistance, Gwadar port to transform into logistics hub, says Shehbaz

Nawaz Sharif elected PML-N president after six-year hiatus

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

