AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
DGKC 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
HUBC 136.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.48%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
MLCF 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
OGDC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.66%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.46%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.25%)
PRL 26.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
SNGP 67.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.53%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.54%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.19%)
BR100 7,810 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 25,237 Increased By 87 (0.35%)
KSE100 74,909 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 24,071 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.05%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 22, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 23 May, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Chinese companies keen in expansion project, says PRL

Read here for details.

  • FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

Read here for details.

  • ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

Read here for details.

  • Energy-starved Pakistan is seeking sanction-free Iranian gas, says Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

  • PTI calls for judicial commission to probe attack on Raoof Hasan

Read here for details.

  • Government to establish 10 IT parks by next year: IT Ministry

Read here for details.

