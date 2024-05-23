BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from May 22, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Chinese companies keen in expansion project, says PRL
Read here for details.
- FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks
Read here for details.
- ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April
Read here for details.
- Energy-starved Pakistan is seeking sanction-free Iranian gas, says Musadik Malik
Read here for details.
- PTI calls for judicial commission to probe attack on Raoof Hasan
Read here for details.
- Government to establish 10 IT parks by next year: IT Ministry
Read here for details.
