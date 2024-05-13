May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares fall as Tata Motors slides; inflation data awaited

Reuters Published 13 May, 2024 09:58am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Monday, led by a drop in Tata Motors after the automaker forecast flat margins for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division, while investors awaited domestic inflation data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.74% to 21,890.30 points, while S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.82% to 72058.22, as of 9:39 a.m. IST.

Tata Motors said on Friday it expects JLR’s margins on earnings before interest and taxes in FY25 to be around levels seen in the previous year, sending shares down as much as 7%.

“JLR could face demand risks,” said analysts at brokerage Nomura, who downgraded the stock from “buy” to “neutral” after results.

Indian shares see worst week since mid-March as volatility, foreign selling weighs

Early losses in Tata Motors, the second-heaviest stock in the auto index, drove the gauge down 2.6% in morning trade.

On the flip side, drug maker Cipla jumped about 6% after the drugmaker’s strong margin outlook post fourth-quarter results.

Investors are also awaiting data on domestic inflation, which likely eased in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares fall as Tata Motors slides; inflation data awaited

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories