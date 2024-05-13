May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Power load-shedding must end

BR Research Published 13 May, 2024 08:58am

As the power regulator approved Rs2.84/unit on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for March 2024 – this marked 13th straight month of positive adjustment – which has averaged Rs2.84/unit over the last 12 months. On a month-on-month basis, this offers a little respite, as this replaces the previous adjustment of Rs4.92/unit. But on a broader scale, such high monthly adjustments for a prolonged period, at a time when currency has been remarkably stable against the greenback and international energy commodity prices have softened – is an area of great concern.

The key reasons of deviation from reference fuel cost are lower actual generation and less than optimal generation mix than reference, and not the fuel prices themselves. The cumulative power generation for 9MFY24 is a little over 1 percent down year-on-year, but the deviation from reference generation is 7.5 percent. Mind you, power generation does not represent actual demand, as countrywide load shedding continues to up to 12 hours in some cases – in clear violation of the stated rules of the game.

Load shedding when the system has enough capacity to generate and transmit power to cater near peak demand at most times, is counterproductive. Every additional unit that gets distributed lowers the overall tariff for the end consumer, as the capacity and other fixed cost components of the power purchase price are nearly twice that of the fuel cost component. It is therefore a no-brainer to eliminate load shedding.

Yes, it will come with higher incidence of T&D losses, because the so-called improved T&D losses are not necessarily a result of massive improvements in the infrastructure and processes – and are more reflective of high-loss areas punished with lesser power provided.It is not as if discos are not already allowed losses much higher than regional averages – or not as if operation and maintenance component of the tariff does not provide for costs related to infrastructure upgrade to be incorporated in the tariffs.

Mind you, grid code conditions and transmission evacuation constraints due to load center mismatches already cause deviations from optimal generation and transmission. There is also an element of increased domestic roof top solar networks contributing to the affluent paying the subsidized rates for import of electricity – that further reduces the net revenue for discos. Continuing with load shedding, that burdens the honest paying consumers, at atime when tariffs are already breaking the backs – is far from the right approach.

electricity loadshedding Fuel Charges Adjustment fuel cost cumulative power generation

Comments

200 characters
Ch K A Nye May 13, 2024 11:46am
T&D losses include power theft. How about the freebies being so lavishly distributed?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU May 13, 2024 11:49am
Power theft must end, too. Industrialists n farmers are now being offered unlimited electricity n reduced bills by men full of electric-power, with the right bribe. Surprisingly, this makes no news.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Kashif ALI May 13, 2024 12:11pm
There are many parts of countries which deserve load shedding of 20 hours just because the people, there, are either defaulters or thieves. Pakistan needs to get rid of such parasite population.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Power load-shedding must end

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories