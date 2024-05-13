KP, EU join hands to equip youth with market-oriented skills

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of European Union has launched a new skill imparting training programme, in order to equip the youth of the province with essential skills demanded by the job market.

Through this programme the government and supporting partners aim to transform the vocational training landscape in the province through dedicated support to selected Technical and Vocational Education Institutes (TVETs) across the province.

Under the programme the selected TVETs will be equipped, deployed with better trained staff and curricula better catered for the demand of the labour market to pave way for economic prosperity and sustainable development. Under this initiative particular focus will be on improving skills in key sectors such as agribusiness, water, and energy and other potential areas.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the programme, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Thordher, spoke in details on the government's vigorous efforts to rejuvenate the economy of the province with pivotal role of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in this endeavor.

He termed the mutual cooperation in TEVTA sector catalyst for the development of skilled manpower in the province. He lauded the donor agencies cooperation and said that the government is putting this sector on sustainable model for its self-sustainability.

The Special Assistant further stated that green sector, environment and women projection in new training programme is a better step and stressed for making the mutual support more deepen in future. On this occasion, he also underscored that NAVTTC should arrange the specific courses for the province as per the specific dynamics and potential areas of the province.

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kiionka highlighted the importance of reforming the TVET sector in KP, noting its profound impact on empowering youth: "With youth constituting about 35% of KP’s population, the importance of skills development cannot be overstated.

He said that youth equipped with employable skills has the potential to contribute to the socio-economic future of this province. The new programme puts special emphasis on empowering youth, particularly women, in high-technology trades, opening new avenues for economic prosperity-an initiative much needed for optimal utilization of this youth bulge”.

Dr. Sebastian Paust, Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy, highlighted the enhanced impact of Team Europe partners Germany and the European Union working together with the KP authorities to improve the TVET sector, thereby enhancing employment prospects for its youth.

Later, the Special Assistant with EU Ambassador and German diplomat visited the various training workshops of Centre of Excellence and observed the training activities being imparted in various trades in the centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024