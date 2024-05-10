Sri Lanka doubles Test match fees for cricketers

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board said Friday it had doubled the Test match fees paid to its international cricketers and raised payments for white-ball matches by 25 percent.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it was also introducing an incentive scheme of one-off payments to players who reach the top 10 of individual International Cricket Council rankings.

The board said it had also offered annual contracts to 41 players, without disclosing specific salaries.

Sri Lanka Cricket is the country’s richest sporting body but it has also been accused of corruption, a charge that the board has denied.