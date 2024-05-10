AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE markets fall on escalating conflict in the region

Reuters Published May 10, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed lower on Friday, as investors turned cautious after the latest round of negotiations between Israel and Hamas failed to achieve the ceasefire and fighting escalated in the southern most city of Gaza.

Israeli tanks captured the main road dividing the eastern and western halves of Rafah on Friday, effectively encircling the entire eastern side of the city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, extending losses to second session, after Abu Dhabi’s largest listed firm International Holding Company shed 0.6% and real estate giant Aldar Properties dropped 1.6%.

Dubai’s main index edged 0.2% down, pressured by losses in real estate sector, as blue-chip developer Emaar Properties slipped 0.9%, while its construction arm Emaar Development decreased 1.4%.

Among the losers, foreign currency exchange firm Al Ansari Financial Services slumped 1.9% after the firm reported 26% decline in its first-quarter net profit to 98.7 million dirhams ($26.88 million)

Major Gulf markets muted as Mideast conflict rages

However, Dubai index recorded 0.7% weekly gains, ending five week of losing streak, while Abu Dhabi posted 0.6% increase after three week of losses, according to LSEG data.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market- drifted 0.6% higher to %84.39 a barrel after data this week signalled growing demand in the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest crude users.

===================================
 ABU DHABI    down 0.3% to 9,090
 DUBAI        dipped 0.2% to 4,173
===================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf stocks market

Comments

200 characters

UAE markets fall on escalating conflict in the region

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories