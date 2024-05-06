Russian rouble flat against the US dollar

The Russian rouble was stable against the US dollar on Monday. By 0715 GMT, the rouble was flat at 91.60 to the dollar.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.12% to 98.64 and gained 0.26% to 12.66 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.7% to $83.51 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.2% to 1,182.35.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.11% to 3,438.00.