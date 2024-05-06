Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains on stronger PMI data

Reuters Published 06 May, 2024 01:14pm

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was stronger in early trade on Monday, after private sector activity rose marginally in April. At 0724 GMT, the rand traded at 18.4650 against the dollar , about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar traded near its previous close of 105.17 against a basket of global currencies. South African private sector activity rose marginally in April as an improvement in business confidence encouraged companies to expand purchasing activity and staffing levels, the S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed on Monday.

This week, markets will keep a close eye on a host of speeches by Federal Reserve officials for hints on the future interest rate path in the world’s biggest economy. The rand often takes cues from global drivers like US economic data in addition to local data points.

South African rand slips against the dollar

On the stock market, both the Top-40 and the broader all-share indexes were up around 0.7% in early trade. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early trading, with the yield down 2 basis points to 10.585%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand gains on stronger PMI data

Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PSX maintains bullish trend, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

SC suspends PHC’s verdict against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

Oil climbs as Gaza tensions rise, Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Climate change: Pakistan urges ADB to deploy additional resources for vulnerable countries

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Russia to practise tactical nuclear weapon scenario to deter West

Fast-track solar PV projects by Arab countries: FBR asked to amend sales tax, income tax laws

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Read more stories