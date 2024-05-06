Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on US rate cut hopes; RBA in focus

Reuters Published 06 May, 2024 10:18am

Australian shares rose on Monday after softer-than-expected US jobs data revived hopes of interest rate cuts this year, while investors awaited the Australian central bank’s monetary policy decision on Tuesday for further direction.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,662.700 by 0045 GMT, led by financials and mining stocks.

The benchmark ended 0.6% higher on Friday.

Data released on Friday showed US jobs growth slowed more than expected in April and annual wage gains cooled, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates twice this year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will hold its key policy rate for a fourth straight meeting and at least until end-September, according to a Reuters poll of economists who forecast just one rate cut this year.

That change in expectations from two 25 basis point cuts in an April survey follows news inflation fell less than expected last quarter and the labour market remains tight.

Rate-sensitive financials gained 0.4%, with the “Big Four” banks up between 0.6% and 1.5%. Westpac rose 1.5% after the country’s oldest bank announced a special dividend and raised its share buyback programme.

Heavyweight miners rose 0.6%, with sector giant BHP Group up 0.4%.

Energy stocks inched 0.4% higher, with oil and gas giant Woodside Energy up 0.8%. Information technology stocks rose 0.9%, while real estate stocks jumped 1.7%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Healthcare stocks traded largely flat, with CSL gaining 0.1%.

Meanwhile, gold stocks shed 0.5% as bullion prices slipped on a stronger dollar.

In company news, Qantas Airways lost 0.9% after the airline agreed to pay a penalty of A$100 million ($66.08 million) in a flight cancellation case.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 11,824.1800. Among losers, Spark New Zealand slumped 4.9% as it reduced its FY24 guidance.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares rise on US rate cut hopes; RBA in focus

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

PSX maintains bullish trend, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Pakistan ‘a high-priority’ destination for Saudi Arabia: Al-Mubarak

Pakistan, China vow to complete CPEC projects

IMF says its mission to visit this month

Oil nudges higher after Saudi Arabia hikes prices

Blocking SIMs of non-filers: FBR decides to summon telcos’ operators

Wheat worth Rs330bn imported in 7 months

Budget 2024-25: SPDC proposes 37pc increase in FED on tobacco products

147MW Patrind HPP: Nepra disposes of SHPL motion for review

Read more stories