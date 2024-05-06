Two TTP terrorists killed in Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Two terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during a police encounter in Rawalpindi, a senior officer of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Sunday.

He said that the terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire between the CTD and terrorists in Rawalpindi. The CTD officials claimed that the dead suspects were involved in the attack on the martyred Dolphin officer. The information indicated that the terrorists who killed the Dolphin officer in Rawalpindi have been killed.

Officials from CTD said that after the terrorists attacked the CTD team, two of them were killed by the firing of their own accomplices, and the others managed to escape. Officials have claimed that the terrorists belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The two have been identified as Naseebullah and Ehsanullah and both the accused were involved in the attack on a Dolphin official in Rawalpindi a few days ago. They were involved in other anti-state activities including attack on the convoy and were wanted by the police.

The CTD has recovered a huge amount of arms and explosives from the terrorists while the search for their other companions is still going on.

The spokesperson further said that the Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and is determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism.

He said that in case of any information related to terrorism, citizens should report on the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800-11111.

