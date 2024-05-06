KP’s traders: SCCI, FPCCI vow to raise issues before federal govt

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh reaffirmed commitment to jointly raise Khyber Pakhtunkhwa business community issues with the federal government.

Both sides have agreed to initiate collective efforts to raise KP business community issues particularly attainment of the province constitutional rights about electricity, gas and other natural resources and issues attached with cross border trade.

According to the details, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh held a meeting with SCCI Chief Fuad Ishaq here at the Chamber House, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The meeting discussed KP businessmen issues, particularly pertaining to hurdles in trade and business, gaining constitutional rights on gas, electricity and other natural resources.

The participants vowed to take up all matters with government and relevant authorities and resolve them amicably.

The business community affirmed to initiate vigorous struggle for KP rightful share on gas, electricity, oil and other natural resources.

Atif Ikram Sheikh who was accompanied by chairman coordination of the FPCCI Malik Sohail Hussain, former president SCCI Zahidullah Shinwari and Sohail Javed told the meeting that uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is constitutional right and assured FPCCI will take up this matter with government efficient manner.

Highlighting several issues of KP’s business community, Fuad Ishaq said gas, electricity, mine and mineral reserves and trade with Afghanistan are the key potentials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said KP has the first right to exploit its indigenous natural resources, oil, gas and electricity under article 158 of the constitution of the country.

He, however, lamented that despite being a net exporter and surplus gas production, KP has been put into the RLNG basket and giving rates to KP equal to major provinces, which is totally unfair and unacceptable.

In the prevailing situation, Ishaq said industrial growth has been slowed down and many production units were near to closure which may trigger further unemployment in the province.

The SCCI chief called for extracting natural resources by using modern techniques and technology to improve their quality and standard, saying that promotion of this important sector would generate further economic activities and employment opportunities in the province.

He demanded the review of IPPs agreements to overcome the energy crisis in the country.

Fuad Ishaq informed that the Peshawar Expo Centre project was initiated in his previous presidential tenure, which is in process of near completion and would require Rs3.45 billion to complete the project.

In this regard, he said SCCI is taking up the issue of the required funds for Expo Centre Peshawar.

In the meanwhile, the businessman forum hosted a dinner in honour of United Business Group, Patron-in-Chief S M Tanveer and FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh held at the residence of SCCI president.

The dinner was attended by businessman forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, leading businessman Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Nauman Wazir, SCCI SVP Sanaullah Khan, Vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, FPCCI Coordinator and former president of the chamber Haji Muhammad Afzal, ex-president FPCCI Zubair Tufail, former vice president Zafar Bakhtawari, former vice president ICCI Khalid Chaudhry, members of the SCCI executive committee Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Faisal Afzal, Monawar Khurshid, former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, Malik Niaz Ahmad, Haji Muhammad Asif, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former SVPs of the SCCI Imran Khan Mohmand, Muhammad Iqbal, and former vice president Junaid Altaf, and members of business community, traders, importers and exporters.

