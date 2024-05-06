AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Hafiz Naeem, Iranian envoy discuss bilateral ties, other issues

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE Iran Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam met with Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Sunday.

Both sides discussed Pak-Iran relations, the Palestine issue and matters of mutual interest. The Iranian diplomat extended his congratulations to Rehman on assuming the office of JI Emir, expressing warm wishes and highlighting the JI’s intra-party election system as a model of pure democracy worthy to be followed. He also extended an invitation for the JI emir to visit Iran.

In attendance at the meeting were JI Foreign Affairs Department Director Asif Luqman Qazi and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif.

Rehman commended Iran’s role in advocating for the Palestinian cause and urged further unity among the Ummah for the liberation of Masjid Aqsa from Israeli occupation. He lauded the Islamic revolution in Iran spearheaded by Imam Khomeini and noted that the founder of JI Syed Maududi had established initial contact with Iran’s former supreme leader after the revolution.

Rehman emphasized that the JI perceives the Iranian revolution transcending sectarian divides and views it as a catalyst for genuine change within Islamic society. He underscored the historic relationship between the JI and Iran.

Rehman called for the expeditious completion of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, stressing the need to bolster mutual economic cooperation between the two Islamic neighbours.

Reza Amiri appreciated the JI’s efforts for Palestine cause and humanitarian work in Gaza, emphasizing Tehran’s positive regard for these endeavours. He condemned the unjustified support of certain Western powers for Israeli atrocities in Gaza, which has resulted in human suffering and widespread destruction.

Reza Amiri urged unity among Muslim countries in support of the Palestinian cause. Both sides concurred on the imperative to enhance Iran-Pakistan trade and expedite the completion of the IP Gas Pipeline project.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Reza Amiri Moghaddam

