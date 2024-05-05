AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Meeting with opposition leaders: JI chief says ready to lend support to any initiative aimed at ‘restoring’ constitution

Safdar Rasheed Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has declared that the JI stands prepared to collaborate on any initiative aimed at restoring the constitution.

Following a meeting with opposition leaders at Mansoorah on Saturday, he indicated that the specifics of this cooperation would be finalized during the meeting of the JI Majlise Shura.

The opposition delegation, led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai and including figures like Asad Qaiser, Hamid Khan Advocate, Sanaullah Baloch, Asad Naqvi, and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar, visited the JI headquarters to discuss the current political landscape and extend an invitation to a seminar planned by the opposition movement on May 8, to which the Emir Jamaat was invited.

Naeem accepted the invitation, assuring JI’s participation in the event. Alongside him were JI secretary general Amirul Azmi and Vice-Emir Dr. Osama Razi.

Addressing the media alongside opposition leaders, he appreciated the Army Chief’s stance on upholding constitutional boundaries, expressing hope that the institution would adhere to these principles both in word and deed. He suggested that if political parties and institutions were willing to abide by the constitution, a significant dialogue could ensue. However, he stressed that the restoration of public mandate through Form-45 would serve as the foundation for such a dialogue, firmly stating, “We will never accept a government formed on a fraudulent mandate,” while also demanding the establishment of a judicial inquiry commission to investigate election rigging. Naeem emphasized that the restoration and adherence to the constitution would encompass democracy within political parties, the revival of student unions, and the empowerment of local government. He highlighted the nation’s myriad crises, including economic turmoil, inflation, unemployment, and the grievances of farmers, asserting that progress could only be achieved through the supremacy of law and justice. He called for comprehensive land reforms and the eradication of politics dominated by electables and feudal lords.

Responding to queries, he stated that the JI’s ultimatum to the Punjab government regarding the reassessment of its decision on non-procurement of wheat from farmers would conclude on Tuesday. He vowed that the JI would compel the government to review its decision through peaceful protests.

Reiterating the demand for a thorough investigation into the one-billion-dollar wheat import scandal amidst a shortage of dollars in Pakistan and wheat in stock, he criticized former caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Karar for issuing indirect statements instead of directly identifying those responsible for the import decision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

