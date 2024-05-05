AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Implementation of merit, justice of oppressed top priorities: CPO

Press Release Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer Kamran Adil while addressing the police officers and employees said that implementation of merit in the police department, elimination of recommendation culture, justice of the oppressed and suppression of criminals is the top priorities.

All the police officers and employees are my arms and hands, we all are a team and we all have to solve the problems of the people together. City Police Officer Kamran Adil held a meeting with Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed and his team at Police Lines.

The CPO issued instructions to the Chief Traffic Officer to further improve traffic education and traffic enforcement. He issued special instructions to the chief traffic officer and the traffic team in the meeting and said that violation of traffic rules will not be tolerated in the district.

The CPO said that Underage drivers often cause fatal accidents, there is no room for Underage drivers to drive on the roads of Faisalabad, and strict action should be taken against all such elements. Further, the entry of heavy traffic into the city during the prohibited hours leads to dangerous accidents, so the entry of all types of heavy traffic into the city limits during the prohibited hours is strictly prohibited. In this regard, the traffic police is allowed to take strict action against such elements by following the "Zero Tolerance Policy". In the coming days, along with traffic awareness, the scope of traffic enforcement should be extended more and better on the highways of Faisalabad, and together we should play a positive role in the formation of a civilized society by obeying the traffic rules, and make service your motto and perform your duties with ethical values and complete integrity.

Finally, he appealed to the citizens of Faisalabad to obey the traffic rules and cooperate with the traffic officials, all this is to make your service and your life safe.

