‘Bahawalnagar incident, a PR success, or…?’

This is apropos a Letter to the Editor of this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. Furthermore, in my view, the official response failed to address critical gaps in the narrative, such as the circumstances surrounding the alleged army contingent raiding the police station.

Key questions left unanswered included: Who authorized the raid? Who led and executed the raid? What were the mission and objectives of the raid? What legal rules or procedures empowered the army to conduct a raid on a civilian police station? What actions were taken during the raid and what objectives were achieved? These omissions in the official account contributed to a lack of transparency and raised further doubts and questions among the public.

The official communication also failed to specify the legal basis under which the army and police officers reached a compromise. Critical details were left unanswered, such as who the negotiating officers were, what specific points of agreement were reached, and whether the agreement was documented in writing or solely verbal.

Instead of addressing these vital questions, the official response shifted the burden to an inquiry team composed of officers from both agencies, seemingly aware that the involvement of police and army officials as parties to the incident necessitated an independent third-party investigation. Ideally, the matter should have been adjudicated by a trial court with relevant jurisdiction to ensure impartiality and transparency in resolving the issues raised as per law of the land.

The official media managers may have overlooked the critical consequence of failing to provide essential information through traditional media channels. Without this information, the public may dismiss the narrative, leading them to seek answers from social media.

Unfortunately, social media influencers seeking to boost their ratings and profit may exploit this gap by filling it with persuasive rhetoric and concocted, distorted, or skewed facts and figures to craft compelling but misleading narratives.

As patriotic Pakistanis, it is essential that we all uphold and support our country’s key institutions responsible for external and internal security—the army and police—by fostering public trust and respect towards them. To achieve this, it is imperative that the official media managers of both the army and police collaborate effectively, presenting factual information supported by laws and rules to convey their narrative or counter-narrative.

It is crucial that they refrain from sharing incomplete or half-baked narratives on social or traditional media until they are fully prepared with comprehensive and accurate details. Additionally, they should employ public relations tools professionally and effectively to manage and de-escalate any issues, incidents, or developments without resorting to the use of force. By prioritizing transparency, professionalism, and strategic communication, these institutions can enhance public confidence and strengthen their relationship with the people of Pakistan.

Qamar Bashir

