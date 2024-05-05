Intending pilgrims advised to ensure vaccination

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Saturday advised intending pilgrims to get vaccinated at least five days before their departure for Saudi Arabia to perform the religious obligation of Hajj, aiming to avoid any inconvenience.

“The intending pilgrims are advised to visit their respective Haji camps five days (from 9 am to 5 pm) before their flight to receive vaccination against meningitis, seasonal influenza and polio, besides obtaining a yellow card,” the ministry posted on its official Facebook page.

“This is a mandatory requirement,” it added. Additionally, it said each pilgrim would receive a package containing a large travel bag, a small hand-carry bag, a shoe bag, an Ihram belt for men and a scarf for women.