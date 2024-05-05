AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Gold prices drift lower

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

BENGALURU: Gold fell to a one-month low on Friday despite weaker-than-expected US jobs data, extending a correction from last month’s stellar rally as investors booked profits while geopolitical risks eased. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,300.38 per ounce as of 1:45 p.m. ET (1745 GMT), and logged its second consecutive weekly fall.

US gold futures settled little changed at $2,308.6.

Prices quickly gave up gains after jumping as high as $2,320.78 immediately after the release of data showing US nonfarm payrolls increased by 175,000 jobs last month, lower than economists’ forecast of 243,000.

“Gold’s initial surge on the Goldilocks employment report attracted a fair amount of profit-taking, which suggests bulls are growing more cautious after April’s remarkable rally and a rather ordinary response after Powell’s friendly comments on Wednesday,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

Though the jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year, which should be supportive for zero-yield bullion, this prompted investors to switch to riskier assets instead.

