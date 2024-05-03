Punjab CM vows complete polio eradication across province

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over the Polio Oversight Board meeting in which it was agreed to launch collective endeavours for the complete eradication of polio in Punjab.

Steps were also reviewed so as to make further effective anti-polio campaign. Proposals and recommendations with regard to making Punjab polio-free completely were reviewed. It was agreed to ensure vaccination of children coming from other areas of Punjab. A complete cooperation was ensured on behalf of WHO and other institutions for the complete elimination of polio.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “It is our resolve to make Punjab polio-free completely. I am personally monitoring the vaccination campaign.

The Polio can only be stamped out by undertaking prompt emergency response. We are completely focusing for the provision of health and treatment facilities to the masses. ‘Field Hospitals’ and ‘Clinic on Wheel’ projects have been launched for the people belonging to the far-flung villages and populated urban areas. The safety and security of polio workers is being ensured during the polio campaign. We are paying complete attention to the ‘Weak Inductory Districts’ regarding polio.”

WHO representative while talking on the occasion said that we expect a positive response for the complete polio eradication in the Punjab province. The Punjab government is rendering laudable services for the polio elimination.

The steps being undertaken by the first Woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif are highly praiseworthy for ensuring complete success of polio prevention vaccination campaign among children. The resolve and strives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the polio eradication are highly appreciable.

The chief minister was given a briefing on the ongoing polio campaign in various districts. It was informed during the meeting that anti-polio targets have been attained up to 85 percent during the last seven months in Lahore. Anti polio campaign is ongoing in ten districts of Punjab from 29th April.

Counters have been established at the transit points for the polio immunization of Afghan citizens. The Punjab government is providing other facilities including complete security to the polio teams.

