AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,399 Decreased By -62.3 (-0.83%)
BR30 23,941 Decreased By -230.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields slip after Fed signals rates higher for longer

Reuters Published 02 May, 2024 02:26pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signalled it might have to leave rates elevated for longer than previously expected.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that inflation was too high and progress in bringing it down was uncertain.

He set the stage for a potentially extended hold of the benchmark policy rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range that has been in place since July.

German 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell 2.7 basis points (bps) to 2.55%.

Euro zone government bonds steady ahead of inflation data

The two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was down 2.9 bps at 2.99%.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 4 basis points at 3.87%, and the gap between Italian and German bunds widened 2 basis points to 131 bps.

The spread between US 10-year Treasuries and German bunds widened 0.3 basis points to 205 bps.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone yields slip after Fed signals rates higher for longer

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers

Oil prices rebound after closing at seven-week low

Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

Taliban plan regional energy trade hub with Russian oil in mind

Gold price per tola falls Rs900 in Pakistan

Pakistan recall Haris Rauf, Hasan for England and Ireland T20s

Visit to begin on 5th: PM sets up panel to facilitate private sector team from KSA

Read more stories