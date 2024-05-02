AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
JI condemns use of police force against protesting farmers

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2024 04:58am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has vehemently condemned the deployment of police force against the peaceful protest of farmer and demanded immediate release of detained farmers and fulfil their demands.

Addressing an event in honour of labourers commemorating May Day at Mansoorah on Wednesday, he castigated the ruling elite for their monopolization of state resources. He stressed that the oppressed have no alternative but to engage in peaceful resistance, extending the JI’s platform to farmers, labourers, and the general populace.

“Our doors are open to all who wish to stand with us against the corrupt system,” he declared.

Rehman criticized the former caretaker government for importing wheat worth one billion dollars under the pretext of a shortage in stock, only to neglect the purchase of wheat from farmers. He expressed unwavering support for the farmers, highlighting their dire situation.

Drawing attention to the plight of labourers, daily wage earners, working women, domestic workers, and low-ranking government employees, Rehman asserted that their rights had been trampled upon while the ruling elite enjoyed all the luxuries the country had to offer. He decried the disparity, noting that the ruling class benefited from free electricity, petrol, and gas while burdening the poor with unjustified taxes.

Rehman criticized the fraudulent mandate upon which the current government was formed, based on Form 47, and lamented the nepotism evident in the distribution of government positions among family members. He accused the rulers of exploiting the masses while simultaneously seeking loans from various countries, perpetuating a cycle of dependency.

Highlighting the façade of unity among the ruling class, Rehman asserted that they were united in protecting their interests while deliberately dividing the public. He emphasized that the corrupt system was no longer sustainable.

Critiquing political parties as dynastic entities where common individuals could never ascend to important positions, Rehman proclaimed the JI as the exception, where equal opportunities were provided to all.

