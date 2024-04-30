Markets Print 2024-04-30
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 29, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 29, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 71,695.03
High: 73,300.75
Low: 71,602.94
Net Change: 1047.72
Volume (000): 281,386
Value (000): 16,325,127
Makt Cap (000) 2,279,224,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,753.25
NET CH (+) 53.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,141.83
NET CH (-) 144.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,899.69
NET CH (-) 220.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,924.59
NET CH (-) 377.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,484.02
NET CH (-) 86.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,895.06
NET CH (-) 13.66
------------------------------------
As on: 29- APRIL -2024
====================================
