BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 29, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 71,695.03
High:                      73,300.75
Low:                       71,602.94
Net Change:                  1047.72
Volume (000):                281,386
Value (000):              16,325,127
Makt Cap (000)         2,279,224,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,753.25
NET CH                     (+) 53.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,141.83
NET CH                    (-) 144.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,899.69
NET CH                    (-) 220.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,924.59
NET CH                    (-) 377.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,484.02
NET CH                     (-) 86.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,895.06
NET CH                     (-) 13.66
------------------------------------
As on:               29- APRIL -2024
====================================

