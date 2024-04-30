KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (April 29, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 71,695.03 High: 73,300.75 Low: 71,602.94 Net Change: 1047.72 Volume (000): 281,386 Value (000): 16,325,127 Makt Cap (000) 2,279,224,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,753.25 NET CH (+) 53.58 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,141.83 NET CH (-) 144.13 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,899.69 NET CH (-) 220.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,924.59 NET CH (-) 377.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,484.02 NET CH (-) 86.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,895.06 NET CH (-) 13.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 29- APRIL -2024 ====================================

