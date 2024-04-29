Two cops martyred at Mardan Railway Station

MARDAN: A firing exchange occurred between the Railway Police and porters at Mardan Railway Station resulting in the martyrdom of two police constables and injuring one.

As per details, four porters were also injured in the exchange of fire, and several others were arrested.

According to police, the incident took place due to a dispute over the lease at the railway station. The railway authorities had sealed the mall yesterday, leading to tensions between the two groups.

Earlier, a Superintendent of Police (SP) Ijaz Khan was martyred while three other officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area, police said.