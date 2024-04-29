AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Punjab minister assails KP CM for making remarks against Maryam

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Minister for Information Minister Uzma Bukhari Sunday criticised Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for passing on contemptuous remarks against Chief Minister Punjab.

Speaking at National Press Club Islamabad, she promised to release funds for journalists. She alleged that person like Gandapur is a bad name for Pakhtuns and stated that she was feeling sympathetic for the female relatives of the Gandapur as the language he is using for the female is regretful.

The Minister said that Gandapur has not spoken for the first time against Maryam Nawaz as he has been doing so in the past, as well.

The minister challenged the KP government to identify even a single project it has started for the welfare of people of the KP during its tenure.

Bukhari said that complaints of delay in processing application of journalists’ sports fund would be streamlined and other grants for media would also be released in timely manner. She said that PML-N government is media friendly and would take up the matter of fund with relative departments on her return

to Lahore.

She said that the Media Town Phase-II is need of the hour and like Journalist Society Lahore, the provincial government would also consider it. She said that access of metro station to the Media Town would be made possible in near future.

She said that air ambulance would be started from June to the poor patients for different categories. She promised that cancer care hospital would soon be launched in the province and preparations for ground breaking in this regard are in the progress.

She said that a big investment project from Saudi government is in the pipeline and the Prime Minister is in Saudi Arabia to get investment for Pakistan to stabilise the economy whereas Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been writing letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and holding sit-in outside the IMF Office and chanting slogans against Pakistan.

She added that now, she said PTI is threatening of a long march towards Islamabad and asked it to refrain from such adventure as those who had facilitated its long march in the past are no longer available to it now.

