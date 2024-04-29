ECP monitors KP Tehsil Council by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that it monitored the local government by-elections from Islamabad Secretariat central control room on Sunday polling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by-elections for Tehsil Council Chairman 2024.

The spokesman of ECP said that polling is being held for 6 vacant seats of Tehsil Council chairmen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which became vacant due to resignations. The polling has started in all tehsils at 8 am and to continue uninterrupted till 5 pm.

In the morning, women were also present at the polling stations to exercise their right to vote. District monitoring officers and district monitoring teams were mobilized to monitor the polling process. Monitoring of local government by-elections was going on from Election Commission Secretariat central control room. People have been advised to register their complaints to Islamabad Register by calling Election Commission.

