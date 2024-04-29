Kirsten, Gillespie appointed coaches for national team

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday announced that former South Africa top-order batter Gary Kirsten and ex-Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie had been appointed the head coaches for the men’s national team for white and red-ball, respectively.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer and Azhar Mahmood who was named as the assistant coach in all formats. All the three appointments have been made for a two-year period following a recruitment process, Naqvi said, adding:

Kirsten will take charge of the side immediately after completing his assignment in the Indian Premier League. During his tenure, besides the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and other bilateral white-ball series, Kirsten will also be in charge of the side for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

Gillespie will assume responsibilities for the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh (at home in August), which will be followed by Tests against England (at home in October) and South Africa (away in December) in the 2024-25 season.

Mohsin Naqvi said, “I extend my congratulations to Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten on their appointments as the red and white-ball head coaches of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, respectively. Their stellar track records precede them, and I warmly welcome them to the Pakistan cricket family.

Jason’s coaching career has been marked by success both at the domestic and international levels, with a focus on player development and achieving excellence in team performance.

Gary’s coaching career has been marked by his ability to in still a winning mentality, develop young talent, and achieve success at the highest levels of the game, making him one of the most respected and sought-after coaches in cricket.”

Naqvi expressed the confidence that the expertise of new coaches will guide our players to reach new heights, aligning with their inherent talent and the expectations of our passionate fans.

These high-quality appointments also present a remarkable opportunity for our players to glean insights from these seasoned professionals, refining their skills and fortifying their cricketing acumen, he said, adding: “The PCB is unwavering in its commitment to furnish the national team with top-tier resources and facilities, fostering an environment conducive to unlocking their full potential and consistently delivering stellar performances.”

On the other hand, Jason Gillespie in his reaction said, “I am grateful to the PCB for their faith in my abilities and giving me the honour of coaching one of the most highly-regarded and talented cricket teams in the traditional format of the sport. Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base.

I love Test cricket and being able to focus on that is something I like very much. I also love the fact that there is so much talent in Pakistan. I like to think that I can help in some way to grow and develop the players. I want to win Tests – that is why I am taking this role. I love winning and I know we have got the skill to make that happen.”

He said, “The ICC World Test Championship is the ultimate in the Test format. I understand this cycle is likely to prove too great a task as we would need to win a lot of matches in a short space of time to have any chance of making the final, but aspiring to be in that final, and to winning it, has to be a medium- to long-term goal for us. Within Pakistan we have a number of high-quality fast bowlers and being able to utilise them will be a key part of any success we enjoy.

But we have quality in all departments – pace, spin, batting and keeping. We have all bases covered. It is exciting to know we have that talent and I am looking forward to working with such talented players. I understand there will be expectation and that comes with the role. All I can do is to take it in my stride and I would not have taken on the job if I did not think I could deal with it.”

Gary Kirsten in his views on his appointment said, “It’s a tremendous honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of coaching the Pakistan men’s national team in white-ball cricket and to rejoin the international cricket arena after some time. I eagerly anticipate this opportunity and aim to contribute positively to the Pakistan men’s national team in limited overs cricket.

One of the beautiful aspects of cricket is its universality. Across cultures, there’s a shared understanding when we discuss the game. My goal is to unite the Pakistan men’s white-ball team, harnessing their considerable talents towards a common objective, and achieving success together on the field.”

He said, “My perspective on Pakistan cricket has remained consistent over time. There’s always an inherent expectation for the team to perform at a high level consistently. However, in team sports, maintaining peak performance is not always guaranteed.

As a coach, it’s immensely gratifying to assist players in unlocking their full potential. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the individual players and the team, facilitating their growth and development.

My primary objective is to ensure the team operates at its optimal level. Success on the field is contingent upon the team performing at its best.

Consistency and continuity are values I hold dear. While player form fluctuations are inevitable, maintaining a stable environment is crucial. I am committed to supporting players through their ups and downs, prioritising continuity in selections whenever possible.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024