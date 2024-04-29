Efforts afoot to improve law, order situation: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Home, Law, and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, has said that serious efforts are being made to improve the law and order situation in Sindh, adding that the top leadership of the People’s Party has directed to further improve the law and order situation in Karachi and other cities of the province.

“As the Home Minister Sindh, I have been working for almost a month and a half, and there has been a decrease in the street crimes in the last week. Action is also being taken against negligent police officers”, he added.

He was talking to the media after a meeting of the Sindh Bar Council in Karachi on Sunday.

In the meeting, Yasir Arafat was elected as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sindh Bar Council, while Kashif Hanif was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Sindh Bar Council. Abdul Star Loharani was elected as the Chairman of the BF Committee, Sher Muhammad Wassan as the Chairman of the Legal Education Committee, and Ehsan Sial as the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee.

Ziaul Hassan Lanjar further said that the Chief Justice also discussed the law and order situation. We all want the law and order situation in Sindh to improve. Karachi is the heart and capital of Sindh, and peace and security are our top priority from Kashmore to Karachi. Efforts are being made for this. “Before me, there were also incidents on the highway and motorway. I recently traveled on the motorway at 2:00 am as the Home Minister and told the motorway authorities in a meeting that the journey on the motorway should be made peaceful, and no incident should happen.

There are no incidents on the motorway now. Positive news should be spread in this regard”, he said.

In response to a question, the Home Minister said that we will establish peace in Sindh at any cost, and we will crush the dens of dacoits and kidnappers.

