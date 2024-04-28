AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat New England

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 10:12am

Lionel Messi’s brace led Inter Miami to a 4-1 victory over the New England Revolution in Foxboro, Mass., on Saturday night.

Benjamin Cremaschi and Luis Suarez scored the other goals for Miami (6-2-3, 21 points), which has points in five straight games.

Miami improved to 4-3-0 all-time against the Revolution and avoided a third straight loss in Foxboro.

The Revolution actually opened the scoring as Tomas Chancalay notched a goal in the first minute for New England (1-7-1, 4 points), which has lost three straight matches.

Messi tied the game 1-1 in the 32nd minute, taking a through ball from Robert Taylor and putting a left-footed strike in past keeper Henrich Ravas.

Then, in the 68th minute, the Argentine gave Miami a 2-1 lead, picking up a Sergio Busquets through ball and striking a left-footed shot for his team-leading ninth goal.

With the two goals, Messi became the first player in MLS history to have five straight games with multiple goal contributions. With nine goals, Messi is one goal up on Cristian Arango for the MLS league lead.

In the 83rd minute, Cremaschi gave Miami a 3-1 lead.

Messi had the initial shot, which Ravas stopped, but Cremaschi was there to put in the rebound.

Lionel Messi shines as Inter Miami knock off Nashville SC

Miami took a 4-1 lead in the 88th minute as Suarez put a left-footed strike past Ravas for his seventh goal in 10 games.

Chancalay got the scoring going by chipping a shot up and over Miami keeper Drake Callender off a through ball from Carles Gil 37 seconds into the match. The goal was the first for the Revs in three games.

New England has just six goals over nine games this season.

New England next travels to Chicago while Miami hosts the New York Red Bulls. Both matches are set for May 4.

