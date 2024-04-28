AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Thai king taps former energy executive Pichai as finance minister

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 09:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand’s king has approved former corporate energy executive and bourse chair Pichai Chunhavajira as finance minister, taking over the role from Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, the official Royal Gazette said on Sunday.

Pichai, 75, who has been Srettha’s adviser, was the chair of the board of Bangchak Corp, a post he had held since 2012. He also headed the board of the Stock Exchange of Thailand earlier this year and has been a central bank board member.

Thailand approves incentives for use of electric trucks, buses

Pichai also takes on the role of deputy prime minister.

