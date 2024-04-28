AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Power Div denies ‘solar panel tax plan’

APP Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

ISLAMABAD: Power Division on Saturday strongly refuted a news item appeared in section of press about government plan to impose fixed tax on solar power generation.

“There is no truth in the news regarding imposing fixed tax,” said a statement issued here.

It was further clarified that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) or Power Division has not sent any such summary to the government in this regard.

The well-off people were massively installing solar panels. The domestic, industrial consumers and the government have to bear burden of Rs 1.90 per unit under the head of subsidy which resulted affecting 25 to 30 million consumes

If this trend continues, the bills of poor consumers would surge at least Rs 3.35 per unit, the statement further said.

Net Metering Policy 2017 was aimed at promoting alternative energy in the system, the statement said. After 2017, the solarisation process witnessed sharp increase, the statement said.

The whole system was being reviewed and now there was a need to announce a new rate. Proposals and amendments were being considered to save the poor consumers from further burden. The government would protect investment carried out through 1.5 to 2 million net metering.

