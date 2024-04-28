AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-28

Justice Mansoor for revisiting judges’ appointment process

NNI Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: Supreme Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday called for reviewing the mechanism for appointment of judges in higher judiciary and said he wasn’t happy with the institution’s history.

Justice Shah said judges shouldn’t be appointed on the basis of recommendations, if the intent was to keep the system running. The one who wasn’t performing should be thrown out of the judicial system, he noted.

A judge could make a system collapse and also make function efficiently, Justice Shah said and stressed that everyone had to forget about managing the institution individually.

In his address to the Fifth Asma Jahangir Conference, an annual event organised in the city in recognition of her services for human rights, the senior judge said judiciary had in the past had passed some good and bad verdicts.

“It is true,” Justice Shah said, adding that there were some dark spots in the history of Pakistan’s judiciary.

The constitution says judiciary should be fully independent, the judge noted and said the poor judgments were the cause of controversy.

However, Justice Shah noted that removal of any judge wasn’t easy and produced grouping, as he highlighted the need for zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

“We would have to introduce reforms in the institution,” he told the audience and added that people sell their cattle to reach courts and “you people say that there is a strike.”

To improve the working and create better environment within judiciary, the senior judge also called for inducting more women in judiciary from the district level to the top and establishing commercial courts in the country.

Asma Jahangir Conference Supreme Court (SC) Justice Mansoor Ali Shah

Comments

200 characters

Justice Mansoor for revisiting judges’ appointment process

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories