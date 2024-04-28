AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
US food regulator gathering information on Indian spices after alleged contamination

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

HYDERABAD, (India): The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is gathering information on products of Indian spice makers MDH and Everest after Hong Kong halted sales of some of their products for allegedly containing high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide.

“The FDA is aware of the reports and is gathering additional information about the situation,” an FDA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Hong Kong this month suspended sales of three MDH spice blends and an Everest spice mix for fish curries. Singapore ordered a recall of the Everest spice mix as well, saying it contains high levels of ethylene oxide, which is unfit for human consumption and a cancer risk with long exposure.

Reuters is the first to report the US FDA’s review of alleged contamination of Indian spice products.

MDH and Everest did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on this matter.

Everest has previously said its spices are safe for consumption. MDH has not responded to queries about its products so far.

