Nasir Shah opposes tax on solar panels

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, reacting on the proposal of tax on solar panels, said that some elements are proposing to the federal government to impose a tax on solar panels, as well, when electricity is not only expensive in the country but many areas do not have access to it.

He said that the people are already worried about the burden of inflation, especially the electricity bills. He added that in these circumstances, if the people are lighting their homes by installing solar panels, then they should be helped.

Shah requested the Prime Minister not to impose tax on solar panels and requested the federal government to give relief and big packages to the public for the purchase of solar panels. He added that the Sindh government wants to overcome the electricity crisis by establishing a solar park and generating cheap electricity in the province. He said that we want the federal government not only to reduce the electricity prices but also to provide solar panel packages in the summer.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah solar panels

