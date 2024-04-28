AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Apr 28, 2024
Pakistan

Maryam wants ‘Integrated Health System’ in Galiyat

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Samli Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital in a torrential rain and directed to establish an integrated health system in the whole area including Murree, Galiyat.

The CM directed to set up a helipad and an airstrip to shift patients from the hilly areas in case of an emergency.

She while directing to fully functionalize mother and child block immediately underlined the need to undertake prompt measures for the appointment of

doctors, staff along with establishing their residences.

The CM ordered to establish general wards in the Samli Hospital and directed to set up the latest cardiac block. An Oncology Unit will also be established for the cancer treatment in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital. Medicine, Surgery, Urology, Ortho, Eye and ENT wards will be established.

The CM directed to run transport immediately in order to shift the patients to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital and Samli Hospital in Murree. She inspected OPD, wards, other sections and inquired from the lady doctor about the hospital and the treatment of patients. She directed to undertake prompt measures for the treatment of a brother of a woman in the OPD and said that even if a helicopter is required to shift the patient will be provided.

She also visited the TB ward and inquired after each and every patient. She inquired from the patents about their treatment and prayed for their early recovery.

A TB patient Raja Israr while talking with the CM said that our daughter has come to inquire after them and he is very happy. The CM Maryam Nawaz advised the son of a patient Raja Israr that parents are a great source of support, blessing and he should make all out efforts to serve them. She inquired from the patients about provision of medicines and treatment facilities in the hospital.

She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements and treatment facilities in Syed Muhammad Hussain Government TB Sanatorium Hospital. She also inspected store room in the Samli Sanatorium Hospital.

MNA Osama Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, MPA Bilal Yameen Sati, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Commissioner Amir Khattak, ADC(R), Assistant Commissioner, CEO Health, MS and other relevant were also present on the occasion.



