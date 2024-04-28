AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Punjab govt sets cotton production target of 6.5m bales

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has set cotton production target this season at 6.5 million bales besides fixing the sowing the crop over 04 million acres of land.

This was disclosed by the Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, at review meeting on the current situation of cotton at Agriculture House on Saturday. He said slogan for cotton campaign this year is “cotton revival, Pakistan’s prosperity”. All possible resources and means are being utilized by Agriculture Department to achieve the targets of cotton cultivation and production and availability of quality agricultural inputs is being ensured to increase production. He instructed the concerned officers to implement the zero tolerance policy on the quality of fertilizers, agricultural pesticides and seeds in the markets.

While giving a briefing to the Secretary of Agriculture, it was said that due to the rains and weather conditions, the harvesting of wheat crop and the cultivation of cotton are slightly delayed. Agriculture Department is taking practical steps to convert South Punjab back into a cotton Valley. Bahawalpur division achieves the target of about 50% of the total cotton cultivation and production.

Secretary Agriculture directed that in this context, the ongoing activities in the field of technical guidance of the farmers are being accelerated. All mass media should be used effectively for the awareness of cotton farmers. Meetings of farmers were held regarding the provision of modern production technology of cotton. The field activities should be carried out with more effort and dedication this season than last year. The cooperation of the district administration is necessary for the success of the cotton campaign. Divisional and District Advisory Committee meetings should be held regularly. Ample supply of canal water is being ensured in the cotton cultivation areas.

