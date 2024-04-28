AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Opinion

Israel outmaneuvered by Iran

Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

Following Israel’s airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria, the Islamic republic’s military and defense experts convened to strategize and outline the objectives, scope, impact, and expected outcomes of the operation “True Promise”. On the other side of the isle, the combined reconnaissance and intelligence assets of Israel, the US, UK, France, and their allied countries in the Middle East—including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other nations hosting US military assets—were mobilized.

Military strategists collaborated to accurately assess the scope and scale of the potential retaliatory attack. Air, land, and sea assets were placed on high alert and fully prepared to neutralize any impending threats. Iran’s military strategists knew very well the formidable challenge its operation was faced with from the combined airpower of Israel and its allies including US, UK and France in particular. Acknowledging their collective destructive and defensive power and their overwhelming and vastly superior capabilities, the operation “True Promise” needed to be carefully orchestrated, and the launching of varied aerial assets needed to be timed carefully to challenge the air superiority of Israel and its allies to achieve the intended objectives.

No doubt, it was a highly calibrated operation by Iran to put Israel and its allies on the back foot. The so-called Israel’s attack on Iran in response to latter’s unprecedented strike on the former was in fact a non-attack, to say the least. The bottom line is that Israel has been thoroughly outmaneuvered by Iran. I will be elaborating this point through another letter to the Editor very soon.

Jawwad Hashemi, Dubai

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Israel UK uae Iran

