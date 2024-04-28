Sharjeel for resolution of issues facing media workers, organisations

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Information Department was convened in Karachi, chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, Memon instructed to prioritize the resolution of issues faced by media workers and organizations. He said that the Sindh government aims to enhance facilities for the journalist community. It is imperative to ensure the elimination of obstacles that impede journalists from fulfilling their journalistic responsibilities.

He said that the challenges encountered by journalistic organisations should be addressed, and their financial issues resolved. Ensuring the prioritised resolution of problems faced by both print and electronic media is essential.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all organisations, including PBA, APNS, and CPNE, should be consulted regarding the problems and their solutions. Additionally, more measures should be implemented for the welfare of media workers and organisations.

He said that for easy and quick access to the public, social media accounts should be established for all departments. The public should be informed about government projects for public welfare through media channels.

He said that people should be provided with detailed information about education, health, and other facilities and projects.

Secretary Information Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, Director Admin Mansoor Rajpoot, Director Advertising Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Director Press Riaz Memon, Director Electronic Media Fida Baladi, Director Publication Imtiaz Joyo, Director Films Hizbullah Memon, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqui also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024