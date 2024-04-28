AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-28

Sharjeel for resolution of issues facing media workers, organisations

Press Release Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: An important meeting of the Information Department was convened in Karachi, chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

During the meeting, Memon instructed to prioritize the resolution of issues faced by media workers and organizations. He said that the Sindh government aims to enhance facilities for the journalist community. It is imperative to ensure the elimination of obstacles that impede journalists from fulfilling their journalistic responsibilities.

He said that the challenges encountered by journalistic organisations should be addressed, and their financial issues resolved. Ensuring the prioritised resolution of problems faced by both print and electronic media is essential.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all organisations, including PBA, APNS, and CPNE, should be consulted regarding the problems and their solutions. Additionally, more measures should be implemented for the welfare of media workers and organisations.

He said that for easy and quick access to the public, social media accounts should be established for all departments. The public should be informed about government projects for public welfare through media channels.

He said that people should be provided with detailed information about education, health, and other facilities and projects.

Secretary Information Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon, DG Information Saleem Khan, Director Admin Mansoor Rajpoot, Director Advertising Muhammad Yousif Kabooro, Director Press Riaz Memon, Director Electronic Media Fida Baladi, Director Publication Imtiaz Joyo, Director Films Hizbullah Memon, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqui also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh Government Sharjeel Inam Memon APNS PBA media workers

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel for resolution of issues facing media workers, organisations

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories