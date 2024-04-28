AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-28

Copper hits two-year high on fund buying

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

LONDON: Copper prices in London hit a two-year high and tested a major level of $10,000 a metric ton on Friday after BHP Group’s bid for Anglo American put supply concerns in focus and intensified fund buying.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% to $9,950.50 a ton by 1629 GMT after peaking at $10,033.50 for its highest since April 2022.

Shanghai prices hit a record high. Copper, used in power and construction, attracted additional attention from investors after BHP’s $39 billion takeover proposal for Anglo American, which the London-listed miner rejected on Friday.

“Speculation over supply shortfalls in copper are pushing prices to new highs. At the same time, investors are turning optimistic about demand from the green energy sector. BHP’s bid for Anglo American highlights the looming supply squeeze,” said ING commodities analyst Ewa Manthey.

Among the key short-term drivers are the concerns about the tight supply of the raw material, which is evident from low spot copper treatment charges in top consumer China, said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“Investors are still in the driving seat,” Smith said. “It is very tempting to be long for copper, and we have seen investors adding fresh long positions four weeks in a row.” However, two other factors signal that copper could fail to remain at current elevated price levels in the months ahead, said Smith. First, net speculative positions are now high relative to the historical range. Secondly, the discount for LME cash copper over the benchmark three-month contract is rising.

The discount was last at $112.66 a ton, up from $78.8 a week ago. It hit a record high of $134.50 on April 9. In other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,566.50 a ton, nickel was steady at $19,145.00, tin fell 1.3% to $32,340, zinc lost 0.1% to $2,843.50 while lead added 0.1% to $2,208.50.

Copper aluminium Copper prices LME

Comments

200 characters

Copper hits two-year high on fund buying

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories