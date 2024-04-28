AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-28

EU wheat climbs further as market frets on dry Russia

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

PARIS: Euronext wheat extended a rally on Friday to reach its highest since December as traders grappled with weather charts suggesting little rain relief for a parched crop belt in top exporter Russia.

September wheat, the most active position on Paris-based Euronext, was 1.3% up at 234.50 euros ($250.28) a metric ton by 1527 GMT, putting it up 9% this week.

The contract earlier hit its highest since Dec. 13 at 234.75 euros.

After consolidating in morning trade, Euronext resumed its rally in step with Chicago wheat as weather updates appeared to show southern Russia would stay mostly dry and warm in the week ahead.

There was also concern that showers in the central United States would miss part of top wheat growing state Kansas.

“Dry and hot weather is mostly forecast for the south Russian wheat regions in the next two weeks which is not good news for crops which are in need of rain,” one German trader said. There were also crop worries in the European Union.

The European Commission on Thursday cut its forecast for the EU’s main wheat crop in 2024/25 to a new four-year low, underscoring a drop in area after rain-disrupted planting.

In France, the EU’s top wheat producer, the condition of soft wheat crops edged down last week to remain at a four-year low, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

Wheat markets were nonetheless being capped by ample short-term supplies being exported through the Black Sea.

Russian 12.5% protein wheat for May Black Sea shipment was quoted at about $213 a ton FOB on Friday but with reports of trading around $216 a ton, traders said.

A large Panamax-size shipment of Ukrainian 11.5% protein milling wheat for late May/early June shipment was offered for sale at $205 a ton FOB, the German trader said. Despite the war risk, Indonesian buyers were seeking offers for a large 50,000 ton shipment of Ukrainian 11.5% milling wheat for May/June shipment, he added.

Wheat European Commission EU wheat

Comments

200 characters

EU wheat climbs further as market frets on dry Russia

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories