AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-28

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 28 Apr, 2024 02:56am

KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 31.267 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,108.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.790 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.496 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.385 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.409 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.372 billion), Silver (PKR 1.299 billion), DJ (PKR 383.083 million), Copper (PKR 347.307million), Japan Equity (PKR 346.319 million), Natural Gas (PKR 165.531 million), SP 500 (PKR 160.946 million), Palladium (PKR 82.292 million) and Brent (PKR 28.728 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.917 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Crude Oil PMEX Agricultural Commodities

Comments

200 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Dar calls for enhancing ‘economic diplomacy’

Efforts to outsource airports get good response

PM likely to discuss KE, solar power investment matters with Saudis

Net metering consumers: PD presents buyback rate cut mechanism to prime minister

Sewing machine needles: New customs values fixed

Govt forms body for PSM revival

Consulting firms for advisory support to ministries: Ministry to seek cabinet’s approval for hiring

Economy on path to recovery amidst global tides: SBP Governor

Audio leaks’ case: Pemra, PTA, FIA and IB ‘demand’ recusal of Justice Babar

IK gives green light for talks with govt?

Read more stories