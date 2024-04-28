KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 31.267 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,108.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.790 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.496 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.385 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.409 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.372 billion), Silver (PKR 1.299 billion), DJ (PKR 383.083 million), Copper (PKR 347.307million), Japan Equity (PKR 346.319 million), Natural Gas (PKR 165.531 million), SP 500 (PKR 160.946 million), Palladium (PKR 82.292 million) and Brent (PKR 28.728 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 16.917 million were traded.

