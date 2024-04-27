AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 26, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 27 Apr, 2024 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • FBR notifies transfers of 12 key officers to Admin Pool

Read here for details.

  • PSO’s profit plunges over 70% in 3QFY24, amounts to Rs3.74bn

Read here for details.

  • JS Bank registers massive 376% jump in profit in 1QCY24

Read here for details.

  • SBP expected to hold rates on Monday ahead of IMF deal, Reuters poll finds

Read here for details.

  • Airline revenues: IATA urges Pakistan to allow repatriation of $399mn

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan rejects provocative statements from Indian leaders on Kashmir

Read here for details.

