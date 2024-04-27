Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

FBR notifies transfers of 12 key officers to Admin Pool

PSO’s profit plunges over 70% in 3QFY24, amounts to Rs3.74bn

JS Bank registers massive 376% jump in profit in 1QCY24

SBP expected to hold rates on Monday ahead of IMF deal, Reuters poll finds

Airline revenues: IATA urges Pakistan to allow repatriation of $399mn

Pakistan rejects provocative statements from Indian leaders on Kashmir

