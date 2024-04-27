AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Weekly SPI inflation down 1.1pc

Tahir Amin Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended on April 25, 2024, decreased by 1.10 percent due to a decline in the prices of tomatoes (20.83 per cent), onions (14.43 per cent), chicken (11.64 per cent), wheat flour (4.92 per cent), eggs (4.45 per cent), chilies powder (3.86 per cent), and LPG (2.22 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 26.94 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570.00 per cent), tomatoes (122.34 per cent), onions (121.31 per cent), chilies powder (76.53 per cent), gents sandal (66.71 per cent), garlic (65.11 per cent), gents sponge chappal (58.05 per cent), salt powder (31.87 per cent), shirting (30.17 per cent), gur (27.18 per cent), pulse mash (27.07 per cent) and beef (24.07 per cent) while decrease is observed in the prices of bananas (33.77 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (20.77 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (17.56 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (17.04 per cent), wheat flour (16.72 per cent), mustard oil (13.36 per cent), eggs (9.32 per cent), LPG (7.21 per cent), and diesel (0.85 per cent)

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 15 (29.41 per cent) items increased, 10 (19.61 per cent) items decreased, and26 (50.98 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 320.14 points against 323.71 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-Rs22,888, Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175 decreased by 1.30per cent, 1.29per cent, 1.16per cent, 1.17per cent, and 1.02 per cent respectively.

The items, prices of which, increased during the period under review include potatoes (1.80per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (1.30per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1kg pouch each (0.70per cent), maash (0.65 per cent), sugar refined (0.60per cent), gur (0.59per cent), cooked daal(0.56per cent), mutton (0.51per cent), shirting (0.37per cent), beef with bone (0.36per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.18per cent), moong (0.17per cent), mustard oil (0.15per cent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.11per cent), and masoor (0.06per cent).

The items, prices of which, declined during the period under review include tomatoes (20.83per cent), onions (14.43per cent), chicken (11.64per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.92per cent), eggs (4.45per cent), chilies powder National 200 gm packet each (3.86per cent), bananas (3.30 per cent), LPG (2.22per cent), garlic (0.43per cent), and rice basmati broken (0.16 per cent).

