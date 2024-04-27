KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 26, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 72,742.75 High: 72,862.41 Low: 71,764.18 Net Change: 771.35 Volume (000): 302,352 Value (000): 14,307,377 Makt Cap (000) 2,320,731,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,699.67 NET CH (-) 1708.25 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,285.96 NET CH (+) 103.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,119.91 NET CH (+) 171.74 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,302.26 NET CH (+) 315.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,570.02 NET CH (-) 16.4 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,908.72 NET CH (-) 39.16 ------------------------------------ As on: 26- APRIL-2024 ====================================

