BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 26, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 72,742.75
High: 72,862.41
Low: 71,764.18
Net Change: 771.35
Volume (000): 302,352
Value (000): 14,307,377
Makt Cap (000) 2,320,731,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,699.67
NET CH (-) 1708.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,285.96
NET CH (+) 103.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,119.91
NET CH (+) 171.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,302.26
NET CH (+) 315.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,570.02
NET CH (-) 16.4
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,908.72
NET CH (-) 39.16
------------------------------------
As on: 26- APRIL-2024
====================================
