Markets Print 2024-04-27

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 26, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 26, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 72,742.75
High:                      72,862.41
Low:                       71,764.18
Net Change:                   771.35
Volume (000):                302,352
Value (000):              14,307,377
Makt Cap (000)         2,320,731,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,699.67
NET CH                   (-) 1708.25
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,285.96
NET CH                    (+) 103.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,119.91
NET CH                    (+) 171.74
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,302.26
NET CH                    (+) 315.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,570.02
NET CH                      (-) 16.4
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,908.72
NET CH                     (-) 39.16
------------------------------------
As on:                26- APRIL-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

