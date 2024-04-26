KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (April 25, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 277.01 279.69 AED 75.00 75.72 EURO 294.33 297.04 SAR 73.26 73.92 GBP 343.15 346.35 INTERBANK 278.30 278.55 JPY 1.74 1.78 =========================================================================

