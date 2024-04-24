AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari calls for stronger economic, cultural ties with China

APP Published 24 Apr, 2024 06:58pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that Pakistan and China enjoyed long-term strategic relations, which need to be further strengthened in the areas of trade, economy, agriculture, people-to-people contacts, and culture, APP reported.

The president, in a meeting with the visiting Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui, who along with his delegation called on him, underlined the need for both countries to continue to work together to take bilateral relations to new heights.

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

The ambassador of China in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jahanzeb Khan, and senior officials of the Chinese and Pakistani governments attended the meeting.

Reiterating Pakistan’s firm commitment to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the president said that Pakistan considered CPEC of immense strategic importance and was fully committed to the timely completion of all CPEC projects.

Highlighting the importance of Gwadar Port, he said that Gwadar Port would not only promote regional connectivity but would also make the transport of goods to China cost-effective.

He also suggested undertaking joint training projects to equip human resources with skills keeping in view the Chinese demand for skilled workforce.

PM Shehbaz meets Karachi’s business community

Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Mr Luo Zhaohui, briefed the president about CIDCA’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as its contributions to the health and education sectors.

He also underlined the need to promote tourism and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

President Zardari expressed grief over the unfortunate terrorist attack on Chinese workers in Bisham, saying that Pakistan would make all-out efforts to provide a safe environment for the Chinese workers and investors in Pakistan.

The Chairman of CIDCA said that the enemies of the two countries wanted to harm bilateral relations but they would never succeed in their designs.

The president thanked the Government of China for its support to Pakistan and for playing a vital role in Pakistan’s economic development.

He also appreciated CIDCA’s contributions to the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and reconstruction of schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, besides constructing housing units for lady health workers in Sindh and Balochistan.

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari calls for stronger economic, cultural ties with China

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Extend handshake to all neighbours including India, suggests Arif Habib to PM Shehbaz

In visit to Karachi, PM Shehbaz tells CM Murad he is present at his ‘beck and call’

Joint statement: Iran, Pakistan urge UN Security Council to take action against Israel

Oil prices steady after rallying on US stock decline, business data

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Israel continues aggression in Gaza after US Congress approves military aid

Pakistan Refinery suffers Rs1.24bn loss in 3QFY24

‘Strong performance’: Standard Chartered explains reason for increase in share price

Bank Alfalah’s profit falls 8% in 1QCY24, clocks in at Rs9.93bn

Read more stories