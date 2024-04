LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday cancelled arrest warrants of PTI activist Khadija Shah in Askari Tower vandalism case after she appeared before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 02.

The court had issued her arrest warrants after she continuously skipped court proceedings.

Khadija Shah was arrested in cases of attacks on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and torching police vehicles.

