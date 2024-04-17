AIRLINK 65.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.35%)
BOP 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DFML 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.37%)
DGKC 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.72%)
FFBL 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.61%)
FFL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
HUBC 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.58%)
MLCF 36.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.62%)
OGDC 131.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 22.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PIAA 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.48%)
PPL 112.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
PRL 28.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.57%)
PTC 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SEARL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.36%)
SNGP 65.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.22%)
SSGC 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.69%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
TRG 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.13%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,304 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.18%)
BR30 23,950 Decreased By -155.6 (-0.65%)
KSE100 70,333 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.21%)
KSE30 23,121 Decreased By -82 (-0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Brazil football legend Romario announces come-back at 58

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2024 07:45pm

RIO DE JANEIRO: At 58, Brazilian football legend Romario has quite a resume: World Cup winner, senator, president of his favorite club, America of Rio de Janeiro.

Now, 15 years after hanging up his boots, the iconic striker has decided to add another entry to his CV, coming out of retirement to rejoin America as a player.

The 1994 World Cup winner announced Wednesday he has officially registered to play again for struggling America, who are currently playing in the second division of the Rio state championship and fighting to return to the top-flight.

“I’m ready to try to give my beloved America a little help,” Romario wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you everyone for your support!”

Barca find pride despite another Champions League collapse

It will be a family affair: Romario’s son Romarinho, 30, also plays as a forward for the club.

“It will be dream come true to share the pitch with my son,” Romario wrote.

In an earlier post Tuesday, Romario said he did not plan to play the entire state championship.

“I just want to play some matches with my beloved team and realize the dream of playing alongside my son,” he wrote.

Romario grew up cheering for America, his late father’s favourite club.

But he started his professional career with their local rivals, Vasco, and soon transferred to Europe, where he shone with PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona.

Along the way, he was an integral member of the Brazil side that won the 1994 World Cup in the United States, winning the FIFA World Player of the Year award the same year.

He retired in 2008, but made a first come-back the following year to play a brief stint at America.

Elected to the Senate in 2015 and re-elected in 2022, Romario has been president at America since January, tasked with patching up the club’s tattered finances and returning it to top-flight play.

Romario

Comments

200 characters

Brazil football legend Romario announces come-back at 58

US urges Pakistan to prioritise, expand economic reforms

Rupee again sees marginal decline against US dollar

Sindh High Court orders Pakistan government to restore X in one week: lawyer

Equity trading: SECP files criminal complaint against 2 individuals on charges of front-running

Letter to finance minister: APTMA calls for ‘export-centric’ policies

Gold continues to shine, reaches Rs251,900 per tola in Pakistan

Ali Rathore set to take charge as CEO Engro Fertilizers Limited

Dhaka-based Bank Asia looks to acquire Bank Alfalah Bangladesh

KSE-100 ends lower as investors book profits

Qatar says Gaza ceasefire talks at ‘delicate phase’

Read more stories