Meghan Markle reveals first product from lifestyle brand

BR Life & Style Published 17 Apr, 2024 06:02pm

Meghan Markle has launched the first product from her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, sending influencers and friends a jar of strawberry jam, as seen on Instagram on Tuesday.

Fashion designer Tracy Robbins and Argentine socialite Delfina Balquier were among those who posted an image of the product on their Instagram Stories.

The jam is also seen as being part of a limited batch produced, being numbered ‘17 of 50’.

Markle launched her lifestyle brand in March, seemingly named after the couple’s oceanside California home.

Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand

The logo features the word Montecito – the celebrity enclave where the couple have lived since 2020, which is close to Santa Barbara – itself sometimes known as the American Riviera.

The business appears to be a kitchen and lifestyle brand.

The latest launch comes amid a trend of celebrities selling their own food products - with Julianne Moore, Will Ferrell and LeBron James among those selling honey from their own gardens through the Flamingo Estate brand for up to $250 per jar.

King Charles III himself too began selling products such as jam from the Duchy of Cornwall estate in the 1990s.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry producing two new Netflix shows

In 2020, the couple stepped down as senior members of Britain’s royal family and moved to the United States.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle reveals first product from lifestyle brand

