‘Hope, Faith Diabetes & Endocrinology Centre Hyderabad’ inaugurated

HYDERABAD: The inaugural ceremony of establishing Hope and Faith Diabetes and Endocrinology Center Hyderabad by Dua Fatima Foundation was held in which the building was inaugurated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Trust Dr. Noor Elahi Memon said that the purpose of establishing the center is to bring change in the lives of people who suffer from diabetes and endocrine disorders.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Noor Alahi, senior consultant diabetes, said that I have opened this trust in the name of my mother, Dua Fatimah, because my mother is the source of inspiration for me to do this noble deed. He said that under this foundation, 250 children are getting education in a school. There are 40 centers named Neki Ji Tokri (basket of good deeds) has been established where free food is distributed among the poor.

He said that thirty three million people are suffering from diabetes in Pakistan. For this, with the help of friends and relatives, he laid the foundation of this center and today this building is ready. Many good people and institutions have cooperated in this cause. The center will run on a large solar plant, highly qualified doctors have been appointed in this center. The center will also have teleclinic facility. He said that consultation, lab tests, eco, ultrasound and oral medicine for one month will be free for poor patients and the cost of running this center is two to two and a half million.

Dr. Mansoor Memon said that the establishment of this center will help the poor diabetic patients, so maximum funds should be given for this center. Dr. Mansoor Memon thanked the Secretary of Information Department, Sindh, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon and said that the services of Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon for the construction of this center are commendable. In the ceremony different benefactors donated for the center including, 10000 Riyal By Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Soomro five thousand riyals, Fahad Musa two thousand riyals, Barrister Ishtiaq two lakhs, Dr. Shaukat three lakhs, Dr. Nawaz two lakhs, Dr. Faiz five lakhs, former IG Sindh AD Khawaja five lakhs, former Secretary Information Qazi Shahid Pervez two lakhs, Adeel Siddiqui six lakhs, Dr. Hafeez Sheikh one lakh, Shaukat Memon donated five lakhs, Dr. Rafia five lakhs, Javed Ahmed one lakh, Mrs. Mona Altaf one lakh, Dr. Saleh Memon donated ten million and others also donated.

